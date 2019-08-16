VALDOSTA – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers asks the community to help fight blood shortages and help patients in local hospitals by giving blood.
"As a thank you, all registered donors Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 will receive a free Fandango movie ticket and T-shirt," according to LifeSouth representatives.
LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to the South Georgia Medical Center.
"Please give blood, support the community blood supply and enjoy a night at the movies on LifeSouth," they said.
Visit a LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile. To find a location, visit lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.
A photo I.D. is required.
The movie tickets are available while supplies last and are subject to certain restrictions.
For more information, call toll-free (888) 795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org. All donors receive a recognition item and cholesterol screening.
