HAHIRA – Dress the kids in their costumes and bring a blanket and chairs for a free Halloween-themed movie.
Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority’s Movies in the Park and Downtown Hahira host “Coco,” a PG-rated animated film, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, according to city officials.
The Disney/Pixar blockbuster will run on the parks & rec inflatable movie screen, which is 20-feet wide and 11-feet tall, organizers said.
There is no fee for the event, organizers said.
Families are encouraged to attend and bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Picnics are welcome and there will be light concessions for sale on a cash-only basis.
No registration is necessary and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The address for the event is 200 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.