VALDOSTA – Bring the entire family for a free movie in the park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is showing the animated film “Shrek” on the authority’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen at McKey Park Friday, June 25, authority representatives said in a statement.
The movie is rated PG and begins at sundown, about 8:30 p.m., on the courts at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.
"There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary," authority members said. "Spectators should bring blankets for seating. Popcorn and other refreshments will be on sale, cash only. All children must be accompanied by an adult."
