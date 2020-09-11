VALDOSTA – Led by their Christian faith, organizers recently held a meal giveaway at the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People homeless shelter.
Donations, which included care packages and a home-cooked meal, were not only for LAMP residents but for anyone in need.
"When they came to me about having the food drive originally, myself along with Mrs. Yurshema (Flanders) believed it would be solely for the residents but when they began sending us pictures of all the donations they were receiving and explained that they wanted to do something that would impact the entire community, we were more than happy to assist them," said Corey Wright, a LAMP case manager.
"Not only does this help to positively impact our community, but the event also tied into our street outreach program, and here at LAMP, we pride ourselves on being a light to not only the homeless community, but a light to those less fortunate, as well."
Some volunteers were alum and students from Valdosta State University, including Stefon Mills. Mills helped coordinate the event with friends Kaleb Larry and Kendra Wilson.
Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, garlic bread and croissants were on the menu at the giveaway. Other donations were cupcakes, cakes and cookies from Second Harvest of South Georgia and Sam's Club, he said.
Care packages consisted of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, fruit, pudding cups, water and chips.
After the event at LAMP, the volunteers visited Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett homes providing care packages to residents. Mills said they also went under the James M. Beck overpass downtown.
In total, about 250 care packages were handed out and 50-75 prepared meals were donated, he said.
"I felt really good about it," Mills said. "I was overly joyed that we were able to actually put a smile on people's faces. ... I don't think anything felt better than that honestly."
He said he believes the team effort between community volunteers and LAMP staff came easily. He labeled the partnership as one that "was meant to be."
Organizers said they hope to plan another giveaway in the near future.
