VALDOSTA — Christian Love BBC along with the Concerned Clergy of Valdosta partners with Fresh Communities Food Distribution for a free food giveaway – while supplies last – beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. 

The distribution event will be a drive-through service at ministries:

– Christian Love Bible, 526 Griffin Ave.: 500 boxes distribution.

– Greater Pleasant Temple, 309 Cherry St.: 300 boxes distribution.

– Crossing Jordan, 1401 Cypress St.: 300 boxes distribution.

– TEACH Ministries, 606 S. Lee St.: 300 boxes distribution.

