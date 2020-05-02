VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing in Lowndes County.
"Public health staff are hard at work Monday through Saturday performing tests on individuals at the Lowndes County specimen collection site," according to a statement from state health officials. "An appointment is required to be tested at the drive through testing site."
To schedule an appointment to get tested, call the health department, (229) 333-5257 or the South Health District COVID-19 hotline, (844) 955-1499.
