VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will accept new student applications for summer semester during Free Application Week, March 23-27.
Any new student who applies in person during this week will have their application fee waived, school officials said.
Free Application Week will be held on the Ben Hill-Irwin campus, Coffee campus, Cook County WDC campus, Moody AFB extended campus, and the Valdosta campus 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
The college offers two options for summer semester. For full-term summer semester, classes begin May 18, or one can enroll in the Summer Express term, which is eight weeks with classes beginning June 1.
Students have an opportunity this summer to enroll in core classes including taking advantage of the short-term classes, college officials said.
“Wiregrass has found by offering more options for core classes, including online classes during the summer, this allows students who have just graduated from high school an opportunity to get a jump start on their college career,” said Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment services. “Wiregrass has also seen an increase in recent years in transfer students enrolling during Summer Express term. These students are home from college for the summer and enroll with us to pick up a couple of core classes during the eight-week term.”
For people seeking admission into one of the popular allied health programs, "summer semester is the perfect time to get in those required core classes," school officials said.
Many programs are accepting new students for summer admission.
Wiregrass has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. For those applying for financial aid, there is a priority date of July 15 if applying for fall semester.
Information on summer semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, or by calling (229) 333-2100.
