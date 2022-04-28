VALDOSTA – When more than 60 students will take the stage in Lowndes High School's new performing arts center, it promises to be one "Freaky Friday."
LHS Off-Broadway and LHS Choirs presents a live, musical version Friday and Saturday evenings of the famed Disney movies "Freaky Friday," where a teenage daughter and her mother mystically switch bodies.
Sheri Carroll and Kristin Tryan of LHS Off-Broadway direct the stage show with Jennifer McQuade with LHS Choirs as vocal director.
"This musical production puts a modern spin on a classic story: when an overwhelmed mother and her rebellious teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have 'just one day' to set things right again," the directors said in a statement. "By spending the day in each other’s shoes, they come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter."
"Freaky Friday" was originally a book by Mary Rodgers published in 1972.
The book has been adapted into a theatrical movie twice, with Barbara Harris as the mom and Jodie Foster as the daughter in 1976; and with Jamie Lee Curtis as the mom and Lindsay Lohan as the daughter in 2003. It was also made into a 1995 TV movie with Shelley Long as the mom and Gaby Hoffman as the daughter.
"Freaky Friday" was staged as a live musical in 2016 with book by Bridget Carpenter, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey
The show is the first time that several of the students have performed in a theatrical ensemble.
“I have learned how vocally tiring a musical can be and how much work and time is required to make a production possible,” Will Pate who plays Adam said in a statement. “I want people to know that even though the show is super fun and exciting, it’s hard work behind the scenes to put it all together. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t want a different way to spend an afternoon.”
Rehearsals started in January for students with stage roles, Carroll said, adding "some of them have found a strong link between themselves and their characters."
She cited the example of Hannah Adkins, who plays Ellie, the headstrong teen protagonist. She and her character have a similar family structure, Carroll said, adding Adkins credits this similarity as “the most fun aspect” of performing as Ellie.
THE CAST: Hannah Adkins, Jaclyn Taylor, Riley Rentz, Dalton Bell, Lillabeth Mason, Gabby Thompson, Will Pate, Ruby Ruff, Tavarious Williams, C.J. Florig, Aariyana Jones, Rebecca Keown, Cody Ortega, Tierney Walton, Lauren Greer, Cassi Bishop, Chauncy Brooks, Brooklyn Kent, Kelsey Stone, Cal Williams, Izzy Braddock, Gabriella Childs, Piper Harvey, Izzy Braddock, Lauren Greer, Natalie Taylor, Ashlyn Olheiser, Cal Williams, Gracie Howard, Annabelle Gangler, Jasper Joseph, Emerie Bonnell, Jayden Terry, Gracie Eckman, Suzanne Lloyd, Tae Foreman, Gabbi BuenRostro, Shelby Jordan, Katelynne Long, Jaley Arnold, Natalie Taylor, Kyra Griffin, Lindsay Filko, Thomas Herring, Daylan Luttrell, Jessica Karagoz, Grace Brooks, Ashlyn Olheiser, Lainee Pearson, Chauncy Brooks, Baileigh Rowland, Abby Horner, Jeffrey Yochum, Faith Cockren, Kelsey Stone, Suzanne Lloyd, Gracie Eckman, Michael Brown, Lindsay Filko.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Sheri Carroll, director; Jennifer McQuade, vocal director; Kristin Tryan, assistant director; Leah Fletcher, stage manager; Hailee Kelly, prop master; Rayanna Bryant, light tech; Alexia Moody, mic tech; Kirstin Morey, sound tech; Joan Knight, sound tech; Nex Armentrout, spotlight; Kira Roffe, Colin Demastus, Breanna Watkins, Jayden Terry, Jasper Joseph, backstage crew.
LHS Off-Broadway and LHS Choirs present Freaky Friday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29, 30, new Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center at Lowndes High School. Tickets: $10. Doors open 6 pm.
