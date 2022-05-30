VALDOSTA – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Tau Lambda chapter completed a service project with March of Dimes.
The chapter completed its April service project by raising $1,005 for the March of Dimes.
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Supporting research, leading programs and providing education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start, according to the organization's mission statement.
“March of Dimes is one of the initiatives of Alpha Phi Alpha,” Dr. Samuel Clemons Sr. said. “This project was implemented in 1980 to help young men with current and accurate information about teen pregnancy prevention.”
Clemons said the chapter's goal next year is to reach $1,500.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity members across the country worked with their local March of Dimes to implement Project Alpha programs.
