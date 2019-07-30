Fraternity names essay winners

Submitted PhotoPhi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Theta Sigma Sigma Chapter, recently recognized the winners of its annual 1914 Scholarship Essay Contest. Dr. Al Williams, chapter president; Jordan Rose, Brooks County High School, first place, $1,000; Amariya Jones, Lowndes High School, second place, $500; Khaniah Johnson, Valdosta High School, third place, $500; Carlos Jones, chapter treasurer, and Kevin Dobard, chapter second vice president.

Submitted Photo

