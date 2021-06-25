Fraternity essay winners named

Submitted Photo
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Theta Sigma Sigma Graduate Chapter recently held its 1914 Scholarship Essay Contest with each winner receiving a $500 scholarship. Kevin Dobard, fraternity chapter education director, T'airra Lane (Valdosta High), Jaiden Patrick (Brooks County High) and Dr. Al Williams, fraternity chapter president, gather for the presentation. Lane is attending Valdosta State University and Patrick will attend Georgia Southern University in the fall.
