Fraternity donates to LAMP
Submitted Photo
Kappa Tau Lambda provided a Global Day of Service by donating paper towels to LAMP in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This supports 'A Day On, Not A Day Off.' The group donated 400 rolls of paper towels.
