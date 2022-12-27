VALDOSTA — Alpha Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented three scholarships to graduating seniors.
Each year during the week of their founders day, Omega Psi Phi hosts Achievement Week which includes an essay scholarship contest, banquet and other community service activities.
Bernard Perry, essay contest chairman, said this year the topic was “A world crisis has caused a paradigm shift for health disparities and social justice; what are your suggestions for positive change?”
Perry said, “This year we had some very compelling essays. We were able to award three young men with scholarships and a gift certificate for all essay participants.”
First Place — Winston Edgerton, Valdosta High School
Second Place — Christian Dye, Hamilton County High School
Third Place — Jaden Robinson, Columbia County High School
Each winner has plans to attend a college or university after high school.
The chapter’s essay contest committee is comprised of members that are current and retired educators who work to grade/rank each essay.
The essay scholarship contest is advertised to churches and organizations. Valdosta State University members of Omega Psi Phi also supported in digital promotion of the contest.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity,Inc. is said to be "composed of men of like attainment and of the same ideals of fellowship, scholarship and manhood."
In the Fall of 1983, nine Omega men said they wanted to bring the morals and ideals of Omega to Valdosta and the surrounding cities. The chapter says it strives to perpetuate the standards set by its four founding fathers by participating in Achievement Week, Social Action, Talent Hunt, Scholarship Attainment and other key community projects. The members of Alpha Gamma Gamma have continued to spread Omega's influence in the surrounding communities and on VSU's campus.
With over 30 years of work, Alpha Gamma Gamma continues to be a driving force in the community and beyond.
