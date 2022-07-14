Foxworthy returns to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park hosts one of the most recognizable American comedians for a night of laughs.
Jeff Foxworthy performs 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the park as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series, park representatives said in a statement. The concert is included with season passholder admission or just $10 general admission.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Foxworthy "is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country," park representatives said. "He is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
"Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain."
More information: Visit WildAventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.