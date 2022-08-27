FOWLER'S CHILDREN BOOKS: Nancy Clancy: The Secret of the Silver Key: Jane O’Connor

Why did you choose this book? “It is fancy Nancy and I love Fancy Nancy.”
Is this a chapter book or a children’s reader? “Chapter book that my mom and my dad read to me!”
What is your favorite part of the book? “When they find the missing friend.”
Where was the key? “There was one in a drawer and one in a secret compartment. They used the first key they found to get into the secret compartment.”
What age would like this book? “From 3 to 10.”
Where could you find this book? “I do not know.”
JoJo loves to be read chapter books at night. She picks out some good ones. Her favorites are Fancy Nancy, Wellie Wishers, Fairy Animals and Amelia Bedelia. We suggest you read each night before bed if you get to bed on time.
Review by JoJo Fowler. Interviewed by her Mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.