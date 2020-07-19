“There are no secrets to success, but successful people leave clues.”
Think about your life and business five, 10 and 15 years from now. I always like to look at my life from the perspective of five “F’s” that are my requirements for a successful life.
They are Faith, Family, Finances, Fitness and Fun. Most of the time I am failing in several categories, but I’m always adjusting my plan so I can be more successful at five.
I have figured out that I’ll never be a superstar at all five, but I know what a good outcome is in each. My job is to keep improving my habits so I and my family can get better outcomes in each category.
What are the critical success categories for your life? The question you and I must always be asking ourselves is “Are our habits today taking us to the outcomes we desire in the critical areas of our lives?”
I’m always looking for role models who are excelling in the areas that matter most to me. I never watch basketball, but when my oldest daughter started playing in a local league, we started searching for basketball drills online.
We ran across a guy named Steph Curry. Not only is he an amazing basketball player, but also a dedicated Christian and family man. The question I wanted to find the answer to was “How has Curry created so much success at his job (basketball) while succeeding at home?”
First, who is Steph Curry? In case you are not an NBA fan, let me give you a little background. Steph is the son of Dell and Sony Curry. His father, Dell, retired in 2002 as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leader in scoring.
Steph plays for the Golden State Warriors. He is a six-time NBA All-Star, has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player twice and has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. Steph is also husband to his wife, Ayesha, and a father of three.
Despite his Dad’s pedigree, most did not expect Steph to succeed in the NBA – if he was able to go pro. Steph has always been small by NBA standards. He graduated high school weighing 140 pounds.
All the schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference passed on giving him a scholarship. His dad’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, only offered him a walk-on spot. He played at Davidson instead. He worked his way into being a first-round draft pick in 2009 though many still doubted that a player of his size could survive in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t draft him even though they needed a point guard. Nike refused to give him a decent offer and he moved to Under Armour.
Steph has been an underdog all his career – which makes watching him succeed at the highest levels so entertaining. Not that watching Steph could ever be boring.
He can’t win with his size, so he must win with shot-making and ball handling. He is amazing to watch.
I never watch the NBA but could spend hours watching Steph Curry highlights. I force my kids to watch videos of Steph practicing before we play basketball in the backyard. He is fun to watch. Trust me. If you haven’t watched Steph play or practice, search for Steph Curry highlights or practices and you will be amazed.
Success leaves clues and the clues I’ve found in Steph’s life all revolve around three areas – faith, work ethic and core values.
Faith: Steph’s faith is more subdued than many, but his faith is a central tenet in his life and success. It is through his faith that he knows that he can “do all things through Christ.” That faith encourages him to trust the process and keep doing the work.
“I do a little sign on the court every time I make a shot or a good pass. I pound my chest and point to the sky. It symbolizes that I have a heart for God. I do it every time I step on the floor as a reminder of who I’m playing for.”
Work Ethic: Alan Stein is an internationally esteemed basketball strength and conditioning coach who had the privilege of working with Steph before anyone knew his name. Steph was the least known player at a camp Stein attended.
But Stein felt he was the most impressive player there and the most likely to be a future NBA star. Why? Stein said Steph’s work habits were far beyond any of the other players at the camp.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you have or don’t have. ... All you need is faith in God, and undying passion for what you do – what you choose to do in this life, a relentless drive and the will to do whatever it takes to be successful at whatever you put your mind to.”
Core Values: Steph knows what is most important in his life. His faith and his family. He knows that his work is a platform given to provide for his family and to point others toward God. Knowing what is most important allows Steph to make the hard decisions required to keep his priorities in order.
“There’s more to life than basketball. The most important thing is your family and taking care of each other and loving each other no matter what.”
What are the critical success areas in your life and business? Can learning from an example like Steph Curry help you reach your goals?
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.