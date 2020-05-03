Everyone in America is working diligently to find ways to keep workers employed. The Paycheck Protection Program is focused on just that. Employers everywhere are searching for ways to make ends meet while holding on to their talented team members.
Keeping employees on the payroll is a major struggle for many right now. But if you are fortunate to have funds available to provide extra blessings to your employees, there are a couple of tax-efficient opportunities that I wanted to make you aware of.
Educational Expenses
Generally, someone paying a debt on your behalf creates taxable income for you. Before the CARES Act, an employer could pay up to $5,250 of an employee’s qualified educational expenses as a tax-free benefit to the employee under an educational assistance program.
The CARES Act adds to this the ability to pay an employee’s student loan obligation tax-free. This is a limited time deal and expires on Dec. 31, 2020. After the CARES Act, the $5,250 is a combined limit. Any combination of qualified educational expenses and student loan forgiveness up to $5,250 can be tax-free to an employee.
Educational assistance programs are a great tool for recruiting and retaining talent. The CARES Act expanded its usefulness for a limited time.
Qualified Disaster Relief Payments
On March 13, 2020, President Trump declared COVID-19 a national disaster under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The disaster declaration brings into play a little-used tax provision – Section 139 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Section 139 allows employers to assist employees during a federally declared disaster with “qualified disaster relief payments” that are tax-free to the employee and deductible by the employer.
Section 139 was added to the Internal Revenue Code after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It has never been utilized for a pandemic, but it is reasonable that the following types of expenses will qualify. The payments must be reasonable and necessary, relate to the COVID-19 pandemic and not be compensated by insurance. Payments under Section 139 cannot replace lost income.
– Medical expenses not covered by insurance, like copays;
– Over the counter medications, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer;
– Dependent care expenses like child care and tutoring for children that cannot attend school;
– Expenses associated with working from home that could include equipment, supplies and internet access;
– Critical care and funeral expenses of an employee or a member of the employee’s family.
Section 139 does not require employers to establish a formal plan to provide these types of payments to employees, but one is recommended. Talk to your advisors and consider documenting:
Amounts paid and to whom:
– The start and anticipated end date of the program;
– A listing of the type of expenses that will be reimbursed;
– Any maximum or minimum expense limitations.
Section 139 and expanded educational assistance programs are two ways you can support your team members during this crisis in a tax-effective manner. If we can keep our teams together and healthy, we can be much more effective as we work together to rebuild our economy.
**Disclaimer: This article is not intended as tax or legal advice. If you are interested in pursuing either of these options discuss them with your legal and tax advisors.**
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.