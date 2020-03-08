Building a great business that grows profitably can be overwhelming. There are always a million things you could be working on to make the business better.
Today, I want to talk to you about simplifying the process of building a great business.
Life is complicated. Business is complicated. Our job as business advisors is to take the complicated stuff and serve it back to our clients in a way that is easily understood and actionable.
We have found there are Four Quadrants that great businesses focus on improving. If you can steadily improve in these areas, you will greatly increase your likelihood of success.
Finance: We always start with finance because cash is oxygen for your business. Cash is the dry powder you need to grow. We help you improve your margins to improve your cash flow and shareholder return.
Customers: Businesses exist to meet a human need. The better you meet that need, the more engaged your customers are, the more likely they are to buy from you at higher prices and tell others about you.
Employees: Once you get out of the mom & pop stage, the only people who can love on your customers are your employees. Attracting, retaining and engaging great people is tough, but required for success.
Clarity: The biggest problem I see in business today is not bad employees or a bad business model, but confusion. Clarity answers the questions: Where are we going? How are we going to get there? How will we behave on the journey? What is a win for us? What is a win for me?
Four Things – Finance, Customers, Employees, Clarity.
If you will measure and improve your performance in each of these areas, you will be well on your way to building a great business.
Don’t forget to measure in each area. Business is a fun game and it is a lot more fun when all the players are watching the same scoreboard.
Lastly, you don’t have to improve all of these at once. Pick one and focus all your team’s extra bandwidth on improving performance in that area. Once the improved processes have become a part of your organization’s culture, you can move to the next most important quadrant.
We love helping leaders build great businesses.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
