FOWLER: Seven habits that lead to success

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” was first published in 1989 by Stephen Covey. Over 25 million copies have been sold and the audio version of the book became the first non-fiction audiobook to sell over one million copies.
I was speaking with a good friend recently who wanted to go through a book with his kids. He wanted to find a book that would grab his children’s attention and would have the greatest impact on their lives. My friend raised his children in the church and they read the Bible regularly. So, the most important book is being covered.
When he asked me what book I’d recommend, I said “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” I’ve read (or listened to) a ton of self-development books, but I recommended “7 Habits” not because I could quote all seven habits. I recommended it because of the few things I could remember about the book.
Key principles like “begin with the end in mind,” “seek win-win” and “seek first to understand” stuck out in mind and are timeless principles.
I’d recommend the book if the only principle it had was “begin with the end in mind.” I can’t think of any principle in life that is more important. If we can help our children think about their lives from the end of their lives, they can design a life they will be proud of. That is an incredible gift.
When I started looking up the book again, I was surprised to find that Sean Covey, Stephen’s son, had written versions of “7 Habits” for various age groups. Our kids range in age from 8 to 3 years old, so I bought a copy of “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” to read with my family.
My kids love the book. My oldest wrote her book review this week on the book. If you’d like a review of “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” from the perspective of an 8-year-old, please go to the Lifestyle section and check out MG’s review.
I find it interesting that Covey structured the book to first work on ourselves (self-mastery) and then how we interact with others. I don’t think anyone would disagree that success starts internally. What Covey does a great job of pointing out is that your level of success will always be limited if you can’t synergize your efforts with others. We cannot reach the top rungs of success and impact if we stop with self-mastery.
Covey lays out the plan for success in three phases.
Phase 1 is dependence. This is where we all start – dependent on our parents or others to take care of us.
Phase 2 is independence – the ability to take care of ourselves. Phase 2 is where most of us get stuck and where most success literature leaves us.
True success occurs in Phase 3 where we work with others to create success far beyond anything we could accomplish on your own.
Habits 1 through 3 focus on self-mastery – getting us into Phase 2 (independence). These habits are Be Proactive; Begin with The End in Mind; Put First Things First.
Habits 4 through 6 focus on excelling at interdependence. Those habits are Think Win/Win; Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood; and Synergize.
Habit 7 – Sharpen the Saw – relates back to self-mastery. With this habit, Covey differentiates between production and the ability to produce. All of us could produce at higher levels at the expense of our families, health and others. But those gains are short term. Habit 7 focuses on the ability to produce effectively for the remainder of our lives.
“7 Habits” is a great book for our kids and all of us. We all need to think with the end in mind. We need to push through what life gives us and strive to fulfill the purposes God had placed on our lives. We can be sure that if God still has us on this earth, He has purposes for us to fulfill.
