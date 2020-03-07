The book I am reviewing is one of my favorite science books.
This book has cool experiments for kids.
It explains a crystal experiment and a coin experiment.
My favorite experiment is the crackpot crystals experiment. In that experiment, you take Epsom salts, water and food coloring to make really cool crystals.
This book is great for ages 8 and up. If you like making messes, you will love this book. You need materials for the experiments, but you probably have most of what you need around your house.
Check out this book at your local library or on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
