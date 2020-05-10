“It is not what a man does that is of final importance, but what he is in what he does. The atmosphere produced by a man, much more than his activities, has the lasting influence.” – Oswald Chambers
I have come to a conclusion. My conclusion is that I will never know what is going to happen next in this life. I can plan (and I will). I can do all the right things (I will try). But planning well and doing everything right does not guarantee the outcomes we desire. They improve the odds, but there are no guarantees in this world.
The only guarantee I can claim is eternal life through Jesus Christ. Once I have that settled, why can’t I see life as a great adventure and enjoy the ride?
I have begun to think of life like riding a rollercoaster at night. I have no idea what is coming next, but I know it is going to end well. I can be the person in the last seat on the coaster gripping the safety bar so tightly I can see nail marks, or I can be the guy in the front car, arms raised excited about the unknown that is coming around the next corner.
I want to be the guy in the front car with his arms raised excited about the next turn, bend or even loop. How can I get better at being that guy? Here are a few things I am learning that have helped me. I hope they help you get closer to that front seat.
Listen: Helen Keller said that “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” What is the adventure that God has planted in your heart? It could be as daring as starting a business or an around the world trip. It could be getting married and having kids when the concept terrifies you.
Whatever your adventure is, it will require a step into the unknown. How could it be an adventure if there was no risk?
Fill in these blanks to get started finding your adventure. Remember, there is no age limit on adventure. There will be some (if not many) call your adventure foolish. Expect that.
If I had ____________________________________ (unlimited time, money, etc.),
I would ____________________________________ (your adventure).
Act then Persevere: Now. What is the best next step to move towards your adventure? Just one step. If your next step is looking too big, break it down into baby steps. Make that first step as easy as you can. Put it on your calendar and do it. You might fail spectacularly at it. That is OK. Keep at it. Persevere. This is your adventure.
Enjoy the Ride: This is the stage that I struggle with. When life seems overwhelming and the task list too long. When my path seems way harder than my neighbors, how do I enjoy the ride?
Gratitude is the only answer I have found. Pressure is a privilege. It is reserved only for those select few willing to step outside their comfort zones. Embrace the pressure and the grind. Thank God that you can chase your dreams and that he gave you the guts to go do it.
There is always something to be grateful for. Develop the habit of looking for those little diamonds in your life and helping others find their diamonds.
1 Thessalonians 5:18 says to “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Ever wonder what God’s will is for your life? That verse is a pretty good indicator!
Let us enjoy the ride. Let’s be the guy in the front of the rollercoaster with his hands in the air. We know the end is going to be amazing. Why not enjoy the journey?
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
