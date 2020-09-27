FOWLER: Reviewing getting stuff done

“You can do anything, but not everything.” – David Allen
Welcome back to our series on creating your ultimate productivity system. Your system exists to help you get the right work done with a lot less stress.
Your system is based on the tools you choose and the habits required to use those tools. Choose your tools. Keep it simple and focus on building the habits.
Here are the habits we have discussed so far.
1. Start With The End in Mind: Know what you want from your productivity system and your life. Measure everything you do against that vision.
2. Collect: The habit of writing everything down.
3. Clear: Emptying all your inboxes into your trusted system.
4. Plan: Review your trusted system and put your priorities in your calendar. Renegotiate your promises and say no as needed.
5. Do: Focus. Work in time blocks. Avoid every distraction you can.
The sixth and final habit is the weekly review.
This habit trips most people up because the review is an overwhelming task if you haven’t kept your system up to date. If you’ve got habits one through five built into your life, the weekly review can be refreshing, energizing and bring you a lot of peace.
Here are the steps for a great weekly review.
Get Clear
If you have engrained Habit #3 (Get Clear) into your life, this step will be much easier. If you haven’t, now is your time to get clear.
– Collect all loose papers and materials from wherever you have stuck them. Check briefcases, car, wallet, etc. Put them in your in-basket.
– Clear all your inboxes (email, physical in-box, stacks of paper, notes in your collection devices). Follow the steps from habit number three – Clear. Make sure every item gets into your trusted system for later review. If you see no way to get to the bottom of your inbox, skim it, pull out or mark the most important items and keep moving. Perfection is the enemy of completion.
– Empty your head. Our mind is made for creativity, not storing stuff. Emptying your head of all to-do’s creates peace and the mental space needed for creativity. In this step, you go searching for anything your system might have missed, get it out of your head and into your system.
– Use “trigger lists” to uncover to-do’s that are not currently in your conscious mind. Here are personal and professional trigger lists from David Allen that you can build from.
– Personal: Projects in process and not complete; projects that need to be started; promises to others; communications to others (thank yous, emails, etc.); upcoming events; past events (any follow up needed?); family; house; faith; leisure; financial; legal; waiting for; health, personal development; transportation; clothing; pets; errands; and community.
– Professional: Projects in process and not complete; projects that need to be started; projects to consider; promises to others; communications to others (thank yous, emails, etc.); upcoming events; past events (any follow up needed?); human resources (your people); customers; clarity/strategy; financial; legal; waiting for; wardrobe/uniforms; reading; professional development; goals and planning; systems to create, fix or maintain; sales; marketing and promotion; and community.
Get Current
You may have covered some of these in the empty your head step above. If you have, good for you. Keep moving. As you review all these items, move any that you will do to your calendar. If your calendar gets full, delegate or renegotiate your promises.
You will have to say No to many things so that you can say Yes to the most important. Saying no is uncomfortable for most people. Make a promise to yourself to never say yes on the spot. Always ask for time to check your calendar/with your spouse/whatever before you commit to anything.
– Review action lists. These are all the to-dos in your trusted system.
– Review project lists. What are the next actions for each? Can you accomplish the next action or should you delegate?
– Review the last few weeks of your calendar. Look for promises made.
– Review your upcoming calendar. Set the next actions to be prepared early.
– Review waiting for lists. If you are using excel, you can have a column that notes who an assignment was given to. Sort and review. Basecamp and other tools have sections dedicated to delegated activities.
– Review any checklists for upcoming or missed to dos.
– Move cold projects and tasks to your someday/maybe list. This list is a lifesaver. It keeps your active list from being cluttered and allows you to hold on to those dreams for when you have time to pursue them.
Get Creative
Finally, the fun part! Your to-dos and projects are in your trusted system. You have reviewed every item and know who has the ball for each. You have clarity and your mind is at peace because you know no balls are going to be dropped.
Now, you can get creative!
– Review your life and business goals. Are there projects you need to be working on? What are the next actions? Is there a “tiny-habit” you can incorporate into your life that would move you in the direction of a goal or dream?
– Review your someday/maybe list. Are there any items that you need to get rid of? Are there any that you should promote to an active project?
– Monthly, quarterly and annual deeper dives are wonderful opportunities to reflect and plan.
That’s it! Only six habits to get the right stuff done, to know you are a living a life of purpose and to live day to day with more peace.
I wish you God’s grace as you work to implement these habits into your life. It won’t be easy. Celebrate the little victories, learn from your failures and keep pushing to get better.
