FOWLER: Questions to ask before saying yes

“We must accept the fact that saying yes to one thing means we are saying no to something else. Is this new request greater than your other commitments in light of the goals and plans God has placed on your heart to accomplish? How can we help others as Jesus would while protecting our most important priorities?”
I love saying Yes to people! I love helping people. I hate disappointing people. People are often disappointed when your answer to a request is No. Therefore, I hate saying No.
This is a huge problem when you are working to manage your time to create the greatest glory for God.
That is why I love Practice No. 3 of Chapter 7 of Jordan Raynor’s great book, “Redeeming Your Time.” In this practice, Raynor gives us excellent frameworks to say no in a way that maximizes our productivity while not being selfish. His system works, even for people pleasers like me.
Do you remember the five-story building (with a basement) that we used to build our priorities in Chapter 4? The only way to accomplish what God has put us on this earth to do is to say No to everything that is not on our lists from Chapter 4. If you are like me, that is extremely difficult to do, but it is necessary. If you need extra courage to say No to a new request, look back at your list from Chapter 4. Everything you are saying Yes to is requiring you to say No to something on that list.
Four Questions to Ask Before Saying Yes to Favors
1. Am I the best person to say yes to this request?
Is this favor in line with my giftings and callings? If not, say no. If you say yes, you will make the requestor happy but you will not be serving the world with your gifts. The greater good in this situation is to say no.
2. Is this the most generous use of my time?
As an example, a pastor who writes books that help thousands of readers could say yes to coffee with me but he would be saying no to the thousands that would be helped if he finished his book instead.
3. Would I say yes to 100 similar requests of my time?
It is easy to say yes to one request to meet for coffee but what would happen to your goals if you said yes to the next 100 similar requests? Why would you say no to the other 99 requests and yes to this one?
4. Do I have room in my time budget to say yes to this favor?
If this answer was yes to questions 1-3, do you have time in the “shallows and serendipity” section of your day to say yes?
Four Questions to Ask Before Saying Yes to Opportunities
Saying no to what seems like a great opportunity can be incredibly difficult to do. Saying no is a lot easier if you’ve done the work in Chapter 4 to write down your purpose and priorities. I find this quote from Sir Richard Branson helpful when I need to say no but the opportunity seems like a “once in a lifetime” opportunity. It turns out there are no “once in a lifetime” opportunities.
“Opportunities are like buses – there’s always another one coming.”
1. Is this opportunity aligned with my goals?
Does this opportunity fit with your current, most important goals?
2. This is a great opportunity – for what?
Opportunities must lead to the desired outcomes you wrote down in Chapter 4. Stick to your plan.
3. Am I trying to do good or make myself look good?
We redeem our time to do more good work for others. Will this opportunity help you do the “most” good for others?
4. What will I say no to?
To say yes to something, we will be saying no to something else that you had already prioritized into your schedule. Is this opportunity a good use of your time when compared to the other things you could be doing with that time?
The key to using these questions is to never say yes to a request in the moment. Be ready with a go-to phrase to postpone your decision. I always ask for time to pray about the request with my wife before I respond.
