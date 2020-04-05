FOWLER: Quadrant Four: Finding clarity of vision

“Clarity of vision creates clarity of priorities.” – John C. Maxwell
Clarity is a leader’s most important task. Without clarity, there is no scorecard. Nobody knows if they are winning or losing the game.
Clarity becomes even more crucial during times of crisis.
During a crisis, people are scared, distracted and not sure what they should do next. Action breeds confidence and courage. During a crisis, clarity is the most important gift you can give your people.
As a reminder, we have been discussing the four quadrants that great businesses are always striving to improve. They are finance, customers, people and clarity.
Last week, we talked about Quadrant Three – People. Our customers fund our businesses by exchanging certificates of appreciation (dollars) for our products or services. Our people are the only ones who can wow our customers. Clarity empowers our people to do great things.
One of the lessons I’ve learned in parenting is to have a few rules and repeat them constantly. My wife is the best at this. When I wanted to create a 23-point family creed she refused. We came up with “Be Blessed and Be a Blessing.” I am amazed at how that simple phrase applies to practically everything in our house.
The same holds true for business. As an example, Southwest Airlines built the most loved and profitable airline in the world on four core values – Warrior Spirit, Servant’s Heart, Fun-LUVing Attitude and the Southwest Way.
These words may not mean much to us, but to a Southwest team member, they guided every action they took. Examples of living out the values were celebrated. When corrections were necessary, leaders looked again to the core values of the company.
Clarity does a lot of great things. Below are my two favorites.
It reduces confusion.
It fills information gaps that would have been filled with really negative stuff. We can’t help it, almost everyone fills information gaps with the most negative outcome possible. I think the news has programmed us that way!
Clarity answers the questions that your people and customers want to know.
Where are we going? Vision.
How will we get there? The Path / Strategy.
What are the rules of the game? Core Values/Culture.
How are we making a positive difference in the world? Purpose.
What is our win?
What is my win?
I’ll close with one more quote.
“Thinking will not overcome fear, but action will.” – W. Clement Stone
Give your people clarity so they can act with confidence and beat fear.
People love to win. Clarity gives them the answers they need to go create wins for customers, their team, the community and shareholders.
Business is a fun game and it is a lot more fun when all the players are watching the same scoreboard.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
