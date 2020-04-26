I have been hesitant to write anything about COVID-19 stimulus plans because as soon as you put pen to paper (or fingers to keys) new information is likely to emerge. There are still many questions that need to be answered. We will note some of the bigger questions in this article.
With that caveat in mind, I believe we can all do some planning to ensure we use PPP funds appropriately and, in a way to maximize the forgivability of the loans.
As I am writing this, the first $350 billion allocated for PPP loans has been spent. Another allocation is in the works. If you have not been approved for your PPP loan keep working with your banker so they are ready to file your application with the SBA when (hopefully) the new funding becomes available (assuming the new funding is not gone by the time you read this).
We all applied for PPP loans based on 2.5 months of payroll. As an example, let’s say our company has $1.2M in annual payroll. That would make our monthly payroll $100,000 and my loan amount $250,000. How much of my $250,000 loan will be forgiven?
First, the CARES act states that during the eight-week period after your loan is funded the following “costs incurred and payments made” will be eligible for forgiveness:
– Payroll costs.
– Payment of interest on mortgage obligations incurred before Feb. 15, 2020 (principal and prepayments do not count).
– Payment of rent under a leasing agreement in force before Feb. 15, 2020.
– Any utility payment including the distribution of electricity, gas, water, transportation, telephone or internet access for which service began before Feb. 15, 2020.
First question: What do they mean by “costs incurred and payments made”? We thought that we could work with our bankers to time the receipt of the loan so we didn’t miss a payroll run. We now know that we cannot control the timing of the loan and must hope that all costs incurred/accrued during the eight weeks will count even if they are paid slightly outside of the eight-week window. This is a biggie, so keep an eye out for more guidance.
Next question: What is considered a payroll cost? Thankfully, a lot of questions were answered during the application process. Payroll costs are limited to a per-employee cap of $100,000 cash compensation (annualized). Payroll is based on gross pay before payroll taxes.
Payroll costs do not include wages that you claimed payroll tax credits for under the sick and family leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
There is a 25% limit on non-payroll eligible costs. The goal of the PPP loan program is to stimulate the economy by putting cash in the hands of your employees. Therefore, the SBA is limiting the other expenses you can claim toward loan forgiveness to 25%.
Let’s go back to our example company with $1.2M in annual payroll who got a $250,000 loan. Their monthly payroll is $100,000 and, thanks to the PPP loan, will continue to be that amount over the eight-week period; $1,200,000 per year is $23,077 per week. Multiply weekly payroll by eight to get forgivable payroll costs of $184,616. Take that amount and divide it by 75% to get your maximum forgiveness of $246,155 – assuming you have $61,539 of other eligible costs (rent, interest, utilities) during the eight-week period.
What if your payroll costs dipped to $20,000 per week? Your max forgivable loan would be ($20,000 x 8)/.75 = $213,333. This could create a problem for businesses that are not operating at full capacity.
There are two more hurdles to overcome on your way to PPP loan forgiveness. I won’t go into the details here because there is not enough guidance to fully understand how they work.
But we can learn the gist of these hurdles so we can make the best decisions possible as we wait for more guidance.
The first hurdle is maintaining your full-time equivalents during the eight-week period. Your loan forgiveness will be reduced by the percent reduction in your FTEs in the eight-week period compared to prior periods.
The second possible cut to your loan forgiveness is based on the reduction of any employee’s salary or wages by 25% or more during the eight-week period. If you fall into either of these situations during the eight-week period, there are provisions to fix the problem by June 30, 2020. This is another area where we will be looking for more guidance to allow for better planning.
Big picture: This is some confusing stuff and the rules are still being written. Be conservative and only spend your PPP loan proceeds as if they were not forgivable. Work with your CPA and banker to calculate and document your loan forgiveness during the eight-week period so you can adjust as needed.
Lastly, just like previous stimulus programs, there will be abuses. The government and the media will be looking for abusers to hang by their toenails as a public example. Know this and act accordingly. Spend the money on its intended purposes and don’t do any flashy spending that would grab a headline.
This money is intended to stimulate our economy by getting funds into the hands of employees. If we use it appropriately, we can keep paying our employees, grow our businesses and do our part to help our nation recover.
**Disclaimer – This article is not intended as tax or legal advice. Use this article as a resource to help you ask good questions of your banker, attorney and CPA.**
We love helping leaders build great businesses.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
