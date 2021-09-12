FOWLER: On the seven questions of the Coaching Habit

“We spend too much time trying to solve the wrong problem because we think the first challenge is the real challenge. It rarely is. Stay curious a little longer.” – Michael Bungay Stanier
The goal of coaching is to help your team focus on work that matters, to help them grow, and allow you to focus on work that truly matters. Stanier’s seven-question framework is a great tool to stay in the coaching mindset as you work with your team.
One key point before we dive into the questions.
Ask just one question. Then wait.
Yep. One question only, then listen. No advice. The longer you can keep asking questions the better your results will be.
And, if you know the question you want to ask, skip the ones we are about to talk about and ask the question, then say nothing. You can always lighten the question by starting with “Out of curiosity…”.
Also, advice with a question mark at the end is still advice. Phrases like “Have you thought of…?” “Did you consider…?” and “What about…?” are all disguised advice.
1. The Kickstarter Question: “What’s on your mind?”
Invites the coachee to drive the discussion to where they need it to go – to what is most important to them at this time.
Avoids wasted time rehashing small talk conversations you’ve discussed so many times before….
After your coachee determines the topic, ask the coachee to choose one of the 3 P’s to get to the heart of the matter
Project: The stuff that is being worked on. Allows the coachee to flesh out details and may lead to People and/or Patterns.
People: You’re not perfect. I’m not. Neither are any of the people we are blessed to work with. This P allows us to dig for ways to work better with all those “less than perfect” people.
Patterns: Turns the focus from the issue to the person dealing with the issue. This P is deep, a more difficult conversation and one of the best conversations you will have in developing people.
Here is how Stanier suggests you start the P conversation: “So there are three different facets of that we could look at, the project side – any challenges around the actual situation, the people side – any issues with the people involved and patterns – how you are approaching the situation. Are you showing up in the best possible way? Where would you like to start?”
2. The AWE Question: “And what else?”
Stanier calls this the Best Coaching Question in the World.
Why? Because the AWE question keeps you curious and keeps the “advice monster” at bay. It leads to more and better options. The first answer is rarely the best.
In a study by Paul Nutt, a man “who may know more than anyone alive about how managers make decisions,” Nutt found that in 71% of decisions only two options were considered: Should we do this or should we not? When only these two options were considered, the likelihood of a favorable outcome was about ... 50%! But, by adding just one more option the failure rate dropped by 30%.
Use the AWE question to develop more options and greatly improve your chances of a good outcome.
Stanier typically asks the AWE question three to five times to uncover more options.
Shoot for four options if you can. Studies have found four options to lead to the best results.
3. The Focus Question: “What is the real challenge here for you?”
We love to fix things and we love to fix them fast (we have a long list of to-do’s – don’t you know?). This creates three problems.
1. We aren’t working on the real problem because we didn’t dig deep enough.
2. We solve the problem ourselves – which seems easier in the moment but keeps the team from growing and keeps you overwhelmed.
3. We become the bottleneck. We feel that we have to solve the problem, so it goes in our stack of to-do’s, which makes us feel more overwhelmed and stops the team's progress on the task at hand.
These outcomes are not good. The Focus Question will help us avoid them.
This question hands the problem back to the coachee and forces them to struggle to determine what they really need to figure out. The wording of this question is very specific for a reason. We need to determine what the most important problem is for the person we are talking to. The phrasing of this question nails it.
When you start talking to your coachee and they flood you with a hundred different problems, the focus question can lift the fog and get the focus back to what matters to this person in this situation. If you want to turbocharge the question, ask it with the AWE question. Something like this,
“And what else? What else is a real challenge here for you?”
4. The Foundation Question: “What do you want?”
I love asking the question why. I love using “The Five Whys” to get to the root cause of a problem. I love “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek because I truly believe that purpose is the foundation for enduring performance in any organization.
But, we shouldn’t use “Why” in coaching. Here are Stanier’s two reasons not to use why:
– It puts people on the defensive. Questions starting with why can quickly be heard by the listener as “What in the world were you thinking?”
– We ask why to get more details so we can solve the problem. That is not our job if we are trying to grow people. Our job is to help them solve the problem.
So, drop all questions that start with “Why” and rephrase them to start with “What.”
In a funny parallel, I was taught some time ago to never ask God “Why” (because His ways are beyond our understanding), and to only ask “What” (because our job is not to figure the why, but to figure “what” we should do next). Interesting that the same rule applies in management!
Here is a work example:
I want to ask “Why did you do that?”
Instead, I rephrase as one of the following:
“What were you hoping for here?”
“What made you choose this course of action?”
If I want to ask “Why are you bothering with this?” I should ask “What is important for you here?” Again, notice the words “you” and “here” in the question. “You” because you can only coach the person in the room and “here” to stay focused on the most important problem.
We only made it through the first four questions and I’ve run out of space. We’ll hit the last three and some great examples next week.
