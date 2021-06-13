FOWLER: On S-Corps and reasonable compensation

“Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. In life and taxation.”
S-Corporations are a wonderful entity choice for businesses that are making good money. If you are just getting started, an LLC can be a simpler alternative that you can convert to an S-Corp once the tax savings justify the move.
How Can An S-Corp Save Me Tax Dollars?
All income from LLCs is taxed as wage income to the owners and subject to payroll taxes. In 2021, payroll taxes are 15.3% on the first $142,800 of taxable income. 15.3% is the combination of 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare. While the 12.4% stops at $142,800 of income in 2021, there is no limit on income subject to the 2.9% Medicare tax.
Payroll taxes are in addition to federal and state income taxes that you pay on your income. It’s a separate tax that many entrepreneurs don’t pay enough attention to – which is kinda a good thing. As the entrepreneur, your focus should be on making money, but make sure you hire a great CPA who will pay attention to the taxes for you.
Owners of S-Corps can be paid “reasonable” compensation for their services and receive their portion of the remaining income as a distribution. The compensation portion will be subject to payroll taxes but the distributions will not. This can be a big win for business owners. S-Corps are also not subject to double taxation like C-Corporations.
This is why the IRS loves to audit S-Corp owners to challenge how much they paid themselves in salary vs. distributions.
What is a Reasonable Salary?
As we start this discussion, please refer to the quote at the top of the page. If you’ll take a reasonable approach to S-Corp compensation you can save taxes and stay out of trouble with the IRS.
Reasonable compensation is a highly debated topic and the IRS has not given a lot of rules to stand on. This creates opportunities and potential pitfalls. Here are some of the determining factors the IRS will look at when determining if your compensation is reasonable:
– Training and experience.
– Duties and responsibilities.
– Time and effort devoted to the business.
– Dividend history.
– Payments to non-shareholder employees.
– Timing and manner of bonuses paid.
– Comparable compensation.
– Compensation agreements and formulas.
How To Determine Reasonable Compensation for Me?
As the leader of your organization, you will have a good idea of what you would have to pay a non-owner to do the work you do. That amount would be reasonable compensation.
Hopefully, that is less than 100% of what you pay yourself. If it is 100%, you don’t have a business, you have a very stressful job.
If you are working through this process for yourself, document the sources you used to determine your reasonable compensation plan. I highly suggest you discuss this with your CPA. They will know the right questions to ask and can help you leverage your industry knowledge to come up with a compensation strategy.
If you want strong documentation for when the IRS calls, talk to your CPA about getting a compensation analysis done by a firm like RC Reports. They can provide a lot of great data to make your case at a reasonable cost.
If you are an entrepreneur, keep your focus on building a great, profitable business. Work with your CPA to minimize your tax liability and risk.
Disclaimer: Please do not take this as tax advice, but let it spur you to have better discussions with your CPA.
We love helping leaders build great companies and we’ve got some great free resources for you in our resource library. You can check them out here –www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker, and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children (No. 5 coming June 2021!).
