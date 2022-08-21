FOWLER: On eliminating all hurry

Be busy. Rarely hurry.
“Good/Godly busy is a calendar full of the right things. The ability to be present at each appointment with margin between each.” – Jordan Raynor
Being productive in the things that matter, rarely in a hurry and always present is the capstone goal for all my research and training in the field of productivity.
Most days that goal seems like a pipe dream. But I love the sound of it. I know it is possible. Therefore, I will diligently continue to pursue it.
“Eliminate All Hurry” is Principle No. 7 from Jordan Raynor’s book “Redeeming Your Time” and it’s a doozy! Principle No. 2 where you commit to and maintain your Commitment Tracking System is probably the toughest principle for me to live out but No. 7 is a close second.
If our goal is to be productively busy while avoiding hurry, we need to define these two concepts. John Ortberg (author and former pastor) does an excellent job differentiating busy and hurry. Here is my paraphrase of Ortberg’s definitions.
Busy: An outward condition. A condition of the body. It occurs when we have many things to do.
Hurried: An inner condition. A condition of the soul. Being so preoccupied with myself and my life that I am unable to be fully present with God, with myself and with other people. Unable to occupy this present moment.
“Hurry is the great enemy of spiritual life in our day. You must ruthlessly eliminate hurry from your life.” – Dallas Willard
Hurry is also the greatest enemy in our pursuit to be purposeful, present and productive. Raynor suggests three practices to eliminate hurry. They are:
Practice 1: Build a Time Budget.
Practice 2: Adjust Your Time Budget in a Daily Review.
Practice 3: Protect Your Time With a Unique Approach to “No.”
Practice 1: Building a Time Budget
This practice sounded simple to me when I first heard it. Then I tried to implement it! Your time budget is similar to your business or family’s financial budget. Just like a financial budget, the idea is to decide where to spend your time, before you spend it. The goal is to intentionally spend your time on the most important things.
Every day, week, and month of your life will be different. You will adjust your time budget for the different days and seasons in your life. The goal of your time budget is to put on paper (or screen) what your most wildly productive week would consist of. I’ll share with you the basic building blocks of my time budget. Yours will differ based on what you find most important in your life.
Time With God: I try to spend time with God via prayer, books, podcasts, etc., while I’m doing other things but this block is dedicated to focused time with just me and my maker. This is when I get my instructions for the day and course corrections when needed.
Exercise: For me to perform at my best, this is a requirement for me most days. I never feel or perform as well on days when I don’t get in some sort of exercise.
Sleep: I’ve always cheated on sleep – often to get in an early morning workout. Once I got a Fitbit and started tracking my sleep and correlating sleep with my daily performance, I realized that sleep is an investment. Not just for my health but my performance in every area of life. Raynor makes a great case for an eight-to-nine-hour “sleep opportunity” every night. I like the term “sleep opportunity.” Sleep rarely goes as you planned it (especially if you have kids in the house). Track your sleep and find what works best for you.
Morning Routine: For me, this includes time with God, exercise, showering and any morning family duties I have that day.
Evening Routine: This is that final hour or two before sleep. I try to cut off screen time and unwind so I can fall asleep when that time comes.
Family Time: Dinners, baths, bedtime and any events.
Deep Work: Did you think I forgot about work? Work is a big consumer of my available time. Deep work appointments ensure that I get the most important work done productively and with excellence. Deep work is when you shut down outside interruptions to focus on your most important work. Most people can pull off 60 minutes before needing a break. Set multiple deep work appointments with yourself each day. You fill in these appointments with your most important tasks each day.
Breaks: Deep work is exhausting. Surprisingly, you will be more productive if you break well every 90 to 120 minutes.
Shallows: For me, this is in my afternoons when I schedule meetings, return calls and be a bit more sociable around the office. Afternoons are my lowest energy times, so this is the best time for me to schedule my shallows. Schedule yours at the best time for you.
Message Checking: If you are going to do deep work, then you are choosing to briefly ignore incoming calls, emails and texts. When I schedule time for responding to these items I find I can handle more of them in less time.
Daily Review: This one is the Achilles heel of my time management system but so necessary. We’ll talk more about adjusting your time budget through your daily review in our next article.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
