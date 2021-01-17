FOWLER: OKRs: Key results light the path

“Nothing moves us forward like a deadline.” – John Doerr
Welcome back. We are discussing how a commercial landscape business can use the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) process to reach its vision. As a recap, here is their vision and vivid description.
Vision: “To be the Southeast’s leading provider of commercial landscape services by the end of the decade.”
Vivid Description: “To have the highest revenue of any commercial landscape company by the end of the decade in the tri-state region of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Our revenue will grow because of our outstanding customer service.”
Remember that we cannot make good decisions if we don’t have a clear destination we are chasing. Our landscape company has a clear destination that is measurable and a deadline to achieve it.
“Where there is no vision, the people perish …” – Proverbs 29:18
Now, we can weigh every proposed objective against the other alternatives and the vision. Which objective will have the greatest impact on achieving the vision?
Three good categories for objectives are people, customers and finance. Let’s look at some potential objectives under each that could get us closer to the vision.
Remember, you’ll be working with your teams to create these objectives. This is a bottom-up process. Also, you’ll make each objective SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Responsible and Time-Driven).
Customer
We will not achieve our vision of being the largest provider in the Southeast without growing our customer base. We will not grow our customer base without making our current customers very happy. What are some objectives we should consider under the customer umbrella?
– Increase net promoter score by x.
– Grow revenue per client y.
– Acquire x number of new customers.
People
We can’t keep our customers happy and attract new clients without great people delivering excellent quality for us. Here are some KRs we could consider.
– Increase employee promoter score.
– Increase applicant pool by x.
– Reduce attrition by y.
Finance
Growth requires cash. How can we create the cash need to grow:
– Improve gross margin percentage by x.
– Reduce Cash Conversion Cycle by y.
Last week, we discussed that the Cash Conversion Cycle was a great measure of how efficiently your business uses cash. Here is the formula to calculate CCC
CCC = Days Inventory Outstanding + Days Payable Outstanding (a negative number) + Days Sales Outstanding
How could we express our goal of reducing our CCC as an OKR in pursuit of our vision?
Objective: (Our What) Increase our investable cash by reducing our CCC from 20 days to 10 by the end of the third quarter.
Key Results
– Reduce days inventory outstanding from x to y.
– Increase days payable outstanding by x.
– Reduce days sales outstanding by y.
All of these Key Results will lead you toward your goal. As the manager of this OKR, you will be expecting certain outcomes from each KR that will lead to the achievement of your objective. Therefore you will be watching the progress of each KR closely.
Plenty of teams have daily standups and process management systems that allow for near-constant updates on progress. Most companies use a weekly review system to look for roadblocks, elevate issues and make changes as needed.
Each KR will likely have sub-KRs that illuminate the path to the achievement of the KR. These sub-KRs or initiatives will allow the team to see what progress is being made on the KR during weekly reviews.
The key to achieving objectives is knowing the path, focusing attention and resources, and making adjustments as needed.
We are working in organizations and lives where capacity is limited and highly sought after. OKRs allow the organization to clearly express what is most important so the entire organization can set their goals and assign their resources accordingly.
There is no miracle power to the use of OKRs. Using them well is difficult and will take trial and error, but if you’ll stick with it, I know you will find the process powerful and engaging for your team.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
