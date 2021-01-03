FOWLER: OKRs begin with a grand vision

“OKRs have helped lead us to 10x growth, many times over.” – Larry Page, co-founder of Google
The basic operating principles of the OKR – objectives and key results – framework that is used by Google and taught by John Doerr is not inherently different from any well-structured strategy and plan to execute that strategy.
A good strategy waterfalls goals from the top down. So do OKRs. A good strategy holds individuals accountable at regular intervals. So do OKRs.
The OKR framework helps leaders avoid the common pitfalls encountered in strategy execution. OKRs help ensure that the company focuses efforts on the same important issues throughout the organization.
“People cannot connect with what they cannot see; networks cannot blossom in silos. By definition, OKRs are open and visible to all parts of the organization, to every level and every department. As a result, companies that stick with them are more coherent (perform more consistently).” – John Doerr
If you haven’t rolled out your strategic plan for next year I suggest you become familiar with the OKR framework. Compare the framework to your plan and you might find some great tweaks to make your plan more successful.
If you are new to the strategic planning process, try using the OKR framework. It is widely used and well documented. You will increase your chances of success by using the framework.
How to Start
All great plans start with a vision (a desired future state) that aligns with the purpose (the reason the organization exists) of the organization.
OKRs come into play when you set the plan to achieve the vision. At the company level, what are the three to five objectives that, when reached, will bring you closer to the vision?
Let’s say you are in the commercial landscape maintenance business.
Your vision is to be the Southeast’s leading provider of commercial landscape services within 10 years. This is your vision or Big Hair Audacious Goal. As with any goal, you must make sure the goal is SMART. The SMART acronym stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable (a stretch goal but one that leadership agrees they could achieve), Responsible (owned by one person) and Time-bound (it has a deadline).
Our vision of being the “Southeast’s leading provider of commercial landscape services within 10 years” meets a lot of the SMART criteria but needs some tweaking to make it more concrete.
Southeast is a bit vague. Let’s tighten that up by saying we want to be the leading provider of commercial landscape services in the tri-state region of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. That defines our geographical scope. We already have our deadline of 10 years. Before we launch the vision, we would set a specific date for achievement of the vision.
Now, what does it mean to be the “leading provider”? Is leading referring to revenue or quality? Let’s say we want to measure our success by revenue. We further define our vision to mean we will be the largest provider of commercial landscape services in the tri-state area by “x” date as defined by revenue.
Notice how we are running out of wiggle room? As we further define our vision using the SMART criteria it becomes harder and harder to misinterpret what we intend to accomplish. When there is zero wiggle room remaining, we have a vision that we can begin to align our organization behind achieving.
We haven’t touched on Responsible yet.
With an organization-wide vision, the responsible party will be the president of the organization. The president is taking a big risk by standing up for an ambitious vision. Everyone in the organization will recognize the size of the risk and what is at stake.
The next step is creating a backward plan to accomplish the vision. Since we have 10 years to accomplish this goal, we would set objectives at seven, five and three years. We would then set our one-year objectives that will lead to the achievement of the three-, five- and seven-year objectives.
A great example of vision is John F. Kennedy making the statement that the United States would put a man on the moon and return him safely to earth before the end of the decade.
It was an incredibly ambitious vision. No one knew how we would accomplish it. But once the vision was stated publicly, there was no turning back. The boats had been burned. As a nation, we would accomplish that goal or die trying.
The entire nation got behind the vision and we did it. Even if we had failed to accomplish the vision, we would have still been dramatically better as a nation because of the effort. That is the power of a grand vision. That is what more organizations need. What is your vision?
Next week, we’ll dive into setting the one-year objectives and waterfalling the key results throughout the organization.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
