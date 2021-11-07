FOWLER: Leading teams where you want them to be

“Building high-performing teams is a never-ending journey.”
Great teams align for performance, perform well under pressure, are cohesive and perform well sustainably. But, like people – teams don’t start great. Just like we need to adjust our management style to the project and person we are leading, we need to adjust our style to match where our team is at today. Then, we can help that team perform at a sustainably high level.
This is where the situational leadership concepts of “directing” and “supporting” leadership styles come into play. Directing leadership tells the team why they exist and what is expected of them. Supporting leadership helps develop mutual respect and trust within the team. Supporting leadership gets everyone involved, praises their efforts and helps the team value each other’s differences.
The Blanchard group identifies four primary stages of team development followed by the fifth stage – termination. Termination is all about closing out a team’s project well – appreciating what was accomplished and making time to learn together. We’ll focus on the first four stages in this article.
Productivity and morale determine the team’s development stage. Productivity is the amount and quality of work produced by the team. Morale is the sense of pride and satisfaction that comes from belonging to the team and accomplishing the work.
Stage 1: Orientation
Orientation is the start of a team. Most team members come in excited and a little apprehensive. As expected, morale is high and productivity is low.
Teams at this stage need highly directive leadership to establish the roles, goals and expected outcomes of the team. The goal is to create structure. A great tool to create team structure and clarity is a “team charter.” The charter lays out what the team is together to accomplish, why it is important and how the team will work together to accomplish the results. The charter becomes the teams’ “North Star” – something they will continually refer back to as the team moves forward.
Once the charter is complete, roles and goals are established then the team is ready to move from planning to doing.
Stage 2: Dissatisfaction
Stage 2 is when reality hits the team. The team is figuring out the amount of work involved and how difficult it is to create a high-performing team. At this stage morale dips. Productivity starts to increase some but is hampered by morale issues. The goal is to get out of this stage as quickly as possible. We’d like to avoid it altogether but that is rarely possible. By anticipating the problems and planning for them, we can make the visit to stage 2 as brief as possible.
Stage 2 teams need help resolving the problems that will arise as the team works to move to higher levels of productivity. Morale dips so supportive leadership is needed. Direction is also needed as questions are answered and roles are confirmed.
Leaders must encourage the team that there are no failures, only learning opportunities and help the team resolve the challenges as they encounter them. Strong leadership is needed to confront the issues and create clarity.
Stage 3: Integration
Coming out of stage 2, morale and productivity start to improve. At this stage, the team is starting to get their feet under them. They know their goals and roles. People are beginning to appreciate the creativity produced by differing viewpoints. The right people are getting into the right seats and things are looking up! Teams must embrace constructive conflict at this stage or they could slip back into stage 2.
The goal of stage 3 leadership is integration – to help the team come together as a cohesive unit. Less direction is required and more support is needed to help the team develop trust, encourage tough conversations, share leadership and show appreciation for each other’s contributions.
Stage 4: Production
Stage 4 is where we all want to be! People are working in their strengths and appreciating the different skills and viewpoints of their teammates. Team members truly feel that they are accomplishing together what could not be accomplished alone. People are sacrificing for the good of the team. Productivity and morale are at their peak. Leadership is shared amongst the team members. Think about the highest-performing sports teams you have ever watched. These teams share leadership and need little direction.
Stage 4 teams need less leadership. Stage 4 teams need validation to encourage them to sustain high performance. The team needs to be recognized and celebrated. The team also needs new challenges to avoid becoming stagnant and dropping back to stage 3.
Determining a team’s stage (and the leadership style needed) is a skill that must be developed. A team leader must pay attention to the teams’ content and process. Content is what the team is doing. Process is how the team is functioning while doing its work.
To recognize content and process a team can spend the last few minutes of each meeting discussing what went well, what improvements are needed, how decisions were made and if everyone was involved. Teams can also share the role of observer. The goal is to step away from the work and observe how the work is being done. Without stepping back we can’t see the big picture and determine how to improve.
Teams are the future of work and it is not easy to create great teams. Spending time on team development and education is a worthy endeavor that can get the team speaking the same language and working together to build high-performing teams.
We love helping leaders build great companies and we’ve got some great free resources for you in our Resource Library. You can check them out: www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Fractional CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker, and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children. (Welcome Baby Owen – June 2021!)
