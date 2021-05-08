FOWLER KIDS CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Deep in the Swamp: Donna M. Bateman

This book takes place in the Okefenokee Swamp. My aunt and uncle got this book for me. We are studying Georgia right now in school and the Okefenokee Swamp is in Georgia.
In this book, you read about alligators, blue heron, bullfrogs, crayfish, damselflies, flame birds, march rabbits, rat snakes, river otters and snapping turtles.
This book is almost like a song. When my mom read it, she sang it. This book can also teach younger kids how to count to 10. On each page, the number the author uses for the animals goes up by 1.
The Okefenokee swamp is in southern Georgia. I have never been to the Okefenokee Swamp but learned a lot from this book. I would like to go to the swamp.
I suggest this book for preschool to 10 years old. I bet you could find this book on Amazon and at stores near the Okefenokee Swamp.
We are enjoying reviewing books as a family. This gives a larger variety of books for readers to choose from.
The Fowler Kids live and read in Valdosta.
