“Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” – Matthew 5:16
As believers, we are called to be “lights” in this world, not just at church. People are watching and what they see will determine if they want what we have. We are called to Stand Out – in a good way.
Jordan Raynor wrote a great, very short book on how to be a brighter light called “Stand Out.” The message told by Raynor in the book fits all of us, whether we are in the marketplace, the ministry or in the home.
First, who is Jordan Raynor and why should I listen to him? Great question. I stumbled upon Jordan’s writing looking for work-related Bible studies on the YouVersion Bible app.
If you haven’t tried the YouVersion app, I highly recommend it. The app has been downloaded on over 430 million unique devices – for free, with no ads. It has 2,062 Bible versions in 1.372 languages and countless Bible study plans on every topic imaginable.
I found a plan Jordan created based on his book, “Called to Create.” That study led me to buy that book and his next book titled “Master of One.” Both are great reads if you are a believer called to the marketplace. Jordan is a serial entrepreneur and serious about his faith.
He has chosen to pursue his faith in the marketplace because that is where God called him and where his talents are. Jordan is also the father of three girls (like me) and lives in Tampa, Fla. All the more reason to follow his work. His writings focus on finding and excelling at our callings in the marketplace – a topic I am passionate about.
Back to the book. “Stand Out” is written toward the younger crowd, but is relevant for all of us. It lays out three simple steps to stand out in whatever you are called to do. In the book Jordan seeks to answer the question, “How can I stand out in my career?”
His short answer is to be kind and to be competent. Kindness most people understand and if we seek feedback can be corrected when we miss it. Competence is what Jordan explores further in this book. Jordan believes the bar is incredibly low to be successful in this world.
The bar is so low because 95-99% of the people do not practice the three principles of competence outlined in this book.
I’ll dive into each of these further in future articles, but here are the three principles.
1. Show Up On Time: Seems easy right?
2. Respond To Your Messages: This one ramps up the difficulty level a bit. We are bombarded with messages via email, phone and text. How can we respond promptly while getting our work done?
3. Complete Your Tasks On Time: Jordan saved the most difficult for last. Completing your tasks on time requires a system so you don’t drop any balls. It requires saying no and building margin into your schedule. I may need multiple articles to unpeel this onion (and learn the principles!).
There you have them. To stand out in whatever field you are called to, do four things: Be kind; show up on time; respond to your messages; and complete your tasks on time.
The principles are easy to understand but difficult to do. If following them was not difficult, a lot more people would be doing them. We’ll unpack each principle in future articles.
We love helping leaders build great businesses.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
