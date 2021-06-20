FOWLER: Go easier on yourself and be a better leader

“If you can’t fly then run. If you can’t run then walk. If you can’t walk then crawl. But whatever you do, keep moving forward.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Smart, motivated people naturally hold themselves to unsustainably high standards. When they don’t live up to these overly high standards, they beat themselves up. This often leads to a negative spiral that demotivates them, leads to perfectionism and negatively impacts their interactions with others.
Learning to go easier on yourself has a lot of advantages. Here a few:
– Increased resilience. When you fail, you’ll get up quicker and more often.
– Improved relationships. We often judge others with the same ruler we judge ourselves. If our self-judgment demotivates us, imagine what it does to those around us.
– Lowers stress and improves your health. Which increases your longevity. The longer you can stay in the game, the better outcomes you will create.
So, how do we lighten up? Here are some tactics you can try:
Notice Your Self-Talk: Are you blowing this situation out of proportion using terms like always, never, everyone and every time?
Be a Good Friend to Yourself: How would you respond to a good friend who is going through the same problem and came to you to talk? Would you encourage them? Of course. Would you let them use terms like always, never and every time? No! Then, why would we do this to ourselves?
Name Your Negative Nelly: Give your negative thinker a name. You might call it Negative Nelly, Darth Vader or any silly name that allows you to create distance from the thought. When the thought is coming from this persona, rather than you, it is much easier to shut down.
Switch from What If to Even If: When I start letting my thoughts go negative they spiral. One mistake leads to lost clients, lost work and then my entire family is living in a van down by the river. This sort of negative spiral is caused by allowing what-ifs to dominate the internal conversation. Switch to even if. Even if the worst-case happened, what positive steps would you take to fix it? Even if thinking allows you to walk your thoughts back to a more realistic and positive place.
Worry Later: Rumination on mistakes can kill your productivity. Get back to the work you need to do by setting some time on your calendar to worry later. You’ll likely feel better and skip the appointment. If you do feel the need to process your thoughts on the matter, try writing them down or typing them out. You’ll be amazed at your ability to process and rationalize your thoughts when you put them on paper.
Switch to Gratitude: Our brains are like river beds. Our thought patterns create grooves in our brains that make those thoughts or actions easier to take. That is why change is so hard for us. But we can do it. When we decide to change our thoughts, we are starting the process of creating new, positive grooves in our brains.
My go-to memory verse for positive thinking is Phillipans 4:6-9.
"6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
"8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. 9 Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice."
Here are the actions I take based on this verse:
– Don’t be anxious. Worry is a sin. Recognize it as that, repent, ask for forgiveness and move to the next step.
– Pray. Present your request to God.
– With Thanksgiving. Praise God for the multitude of blessings He has given you that you have forgotten all about while focusing on the negative.
Think on these things. Things that are pure, lovely and praiseworthy. Think about all the time we spend thinking about and talking about things that are not pure, lovely and praiseworthy. How much better would our lives and the lives of those around us be if we focused our thoughts and talked only about the good?
Positive people are happier. People prefer to be around positive people. We all get negative at times and need grace. Give grace to yourself when you mess stuff up and when you get grumpy. Do the same for others. You’ll have more fun, get more done and be a better leader.
We love helping leaders build great companies and we've got some great free resources for you in our resource library.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children (No. 5 coming June 2021!).
