FOWLER: Get out of God’s kitchen

“As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” – Isaiah 55:9
I was listening to a 16-minute sermon on YouTube the other day by Steven Furtick, the head pastor of Elevation Church in North Carolina. I can’t remember the title of it, but the gist of it was “Get Out of God’s Kitchen.”
The point is that we taste life like one ingredient in a great recipe. For example, my grandmother used to make the most amazing homemade biscuits that she would cook in a cast-iron skillet. If we try real hard we can convince my mom to make them for us on special occasions.
These biscuits were fantastic! But do you know what the ingredients were? Flour, lard (white, hard Crisco that comes in those big buckets) and buttermilk. That was it. Do you know how each of those ingredients tastes on their own? Terrible! But together, with just the right amount of each, the right amount of time working the mixture and the right amount of the time in the oven, they were amazing.
In life, God is the biscuit maker. We are the biscuits. He makes amazing biscuits but he is using our lives in their entirety to come up with the finished product. We taste life moment by moment.
At the moment, the experiences can taste really awful (like a spoonful of Crisco right out of that big blue can). But, with all those ingredients that taste horrible on their own, God is making biscuits. Real good, right out of the oven, cast-iron skillet, melt in your mouth good biscuits. And we complain about how each ingredient tastes.
Instead, why don’t we give the Cook the space and time He desires to make the amazing biscuits He has planned? Trust the biscuits are coming. The ingredients may taste awful but the biscuits are coming!
Now, in light of that mini-sermon, let’s revisit the parable of the man and the horse as re-told by Max Lucado – one of my favorite teachers.
Once there was an old man who lived in a tiny village. Although poor, he was envied by all, for he owned a beautiful white horse. Even the king coveted his treasure. A horse like this had never been seen before — such was its splendor, its majesty, its strength.
People offered fabulous prices for the steed but the old man always refused. “This horse is not a horse to me,” he would tell them. “It is a person. How could you sell a person? He is a friend, not a possession. How could you sell a friend?” The man was poor and the temptation was great. But he never sold the horse.
One morning he found that the horse was not in the stable. All the village came to see him. “You old fool,” they scoffed, “we told you that someone would steal your horse. We warned you that you would be robbed. You are so poor. How could you ever hope to protect such a valuable animal? It would have been better to have sold him. You could have gotten whatever price you wanted. No amount would have been too high. Now the horse is gone and you’ve been cursed with misfortune.”
The old man responded, “Don’t speak too quickly. Say only that the horse is not in the stable. That is all we know; the rest is judgment. If I’ve been cursed or not, how can you know? How can you judge?”
The people contested, “Don’t make us out to be fools! We may not be philosophers but great philosophy is not needed. The simple fact that your horse is gone is a curse.”
The old man spoke again. “All I know is that the stable is empty and the horse is gone. The rest I don’t know. Whether it be a curse or a blessing, I can’t say. All we can see is a fragment. Who can say what will come next?”
The people of the village laughed. They thought that the man was crazy. They had always thought he was a fool; if he wasn’t, he would have sold the horse and lived off the money. But instead, he was a poor woodcutter, an old man still cutting firewood and dragging it out of the forest and selling it. He lived hand to mouth in the misery of poverty. Now he had proven that he was, indeed, a fool.
After 15 days, the horse returned. He hadn’t been stolen; he had run away into the forest. Not only had he returned but he had also brought a dozen wild horses with him. Once again the village people gathered around the woodcutter and spoke. “Old man, you were right and we were wrong. What we thought was a curse was a blessing. Please forgive us.”
The man responded, “Once again, you go too far. Say only that the horse is back. State only that a dozen horses returned with him but don’t judge. How do you know if this is a blessing or not? You see only a fragment. Unless you know the whole story, how can you judge? You read only one page of a book. Can you judge the whole book? You read only one word of a phrase. Can you understand the entire phrase?
“Life is so vast, yet you judge all of life with one page or one word. All you have is a fragment! Don’t say that this is a blessing. No one knows. I am content with what I know. I am not perturbed by what I don’t.”
“Maybe the old man is right,” they said to one another. So they said little. But down deep, they knew he was wrong. They knew it was a blessing. Twelve wild horses had returned with one horse. With a little bit of work, the animals could be broken and trained and sold for much money.
The old man had a son, an only son. The young man began to break the wild horses. After a few days, he fell from one of the horses and broke both legs. Once again the villagers gathered around the old man and cast their judgments.
“You were right,” they said. “You proved you were right. The dozen horses were not a blessing. They were a curse. Your only son has broken his legs, and now in your old age, you have no one to help you. Now you are poorer than ever.”
The old man spoke again. “You people are obsessed with judging. Don’t go so far. Say only that my son broke his legs. Who knows if it is a blessing or a curse? No one knows. We only have a fragment. Life comes in fragments.”
It so happened that a few weeks later the country engaged in a war against a neighboring country. All the young men of the village were required to join the army. Only the son of the old man was excluded because he was injured. Once again the people gathered around the old man, crying and screaming because their sons had been taken. There was little chance that they would return. The enemy was strong and the war would be a losing struggle. They would never see their sons again.
“You were right, old man,” they wept. “God knows you were right. This proves it. Your son’s accident was a blessing. His legs may be broken but at least he is with you. Our sons are gone forever.”
The old man spoke again. “It is impossible to talk with you. You always draw conclusions. No one knows. Say only this: Your sons had to go to war and mine did not. No one knows if it is a blessing or a curse. No one is wise enough to know. Only God knows.”
“There is nothing good or bad, but thinking it makes it so.” – William Shakespeare
Maybe I should be more accepting of what God allows into my life, judge a little less and draw fewer conclusions. After all, I don’t know the rest of the story He is writing.
