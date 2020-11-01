“You get what you celebrate.” – Frank Blake, former CEO and chairman of the Home Depot
Frank Blake is a great example of an encouraging leader who achieved exceptional results during his tenure at The Home Depot.
When Blake stepped down as CEO in 2014, Home Depot’s share price was up 127% since the beginning of his tenure. Shares of their biggest competitor, Lowe’s, were up only 69% over the same period.
Blake was known for spending his weekends writing encouraging notes to his best employees. He was also known for fixing Home Depot’s culture by returning it to the “cult of the orange apron,” a place where employees took great pride in their stores and how they helped customers.
Blake served under Jack Welch at GE. Jack taught Blake that the greatest quality of a leader was generosity. A successful leader celebrates the success of others. It takes confidence and humility to lift the successes of others above your accomplishments.
Through his habit of celebrating small wins and writing hundreds of personal notes to his employees every week, Blake was an encourager. His encouraging leadership style rebuilt a brand and a culture that had fallen on hard times.
Encouraging leaders attract and keep great people. We all want to be around people who see the best in us and bring it out through encouragement. Attracting and keeping great people is the only sustainable competitive advantage available to organizations today.
How can we be more encouraging leaders? Here are some ideas.
1. Look for the best in others and recognize it. Writer Mark Twain was pointing to this characteristic when he stated “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great people make you feel that you too can become great.”
Looking for the best in others is a skill that can become a habit with training. Perfectionists look for what is wrong, encouragers look for what is right. Encouragers find the small spark of goodness in someone or something and fan it into a flame.
As you go through your day look for opportunities to praise others.
2. Celebrate. Look for excuses to throw a party, to celebrate, to recognize the great work of others. I understand the heart behind “employee of the month”-type celebrations, but don’t those start to feel forced?
Instead, sharpen up your celebration radar by looking for small wins in the organization and then celebrate those wins. Forms of celebration can be:
As simple as a personal thank you.
A thank you note.
Bring everyone into the conference room for an impromptu celebration with some refreshments.
Celebrate the win on social media and your website.
Give a LinkedIn recommendation.
Celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, just keep looking for things to celebrate.
I admit that all this celebrating can feel like it gets in the way of getting things done. But, for a large number of hours every day your team is not as productive as they could be. What if a little break of encouragement increased their output while improving your ability to retain and attract great people?
3. Sacrifice. The value of a gift is best measured by what it costs us. The most precious commodity for a leader is time. Do you think Frank Blake, Jack Welch or George H.W. Bush had time to write personal thank you notes? Certainly not. They made time because they knew how important it was to encourage their team and those around them.
In all my research on great leaders, writing personal notes is the habit that most of them have. Receiving those notes are what their teams remember most fondly about them.
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
