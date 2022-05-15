FOWLER: Empowering strengths-based leadership

TALENT X INVESTMENT = STRENGTH – Gallup
I have the privilege of leading a strengths-based leadership workshop coming up soon. I am very excited about this for two primary reasons:
1. Strengths-based leadership is one of the best tools to improve organizations and their outcomes. And I love helping leaders build great organizations.
2. I get to learn more about my strengths and how to apply them while I’m helping others.
Getting to do work you love while sharpening yourself is a very good thing.
What is Strengths-Based Leadership?
Talents are our naturally occurring patterns of thought, feeling or behavior. Turning our talents into strengths requires investment in those talents. If we don’t make the time to invest in our talents, they will never become a strength.
Not investing in our talents is wasting them.
But we only have 24 hours in a day. The only way to invest in our talents is to know what they are and build our lives around those talents.
Talent x Investment = Strength
Gallup is the world leader in helping people know and leverage their strengths. The Talent x Investment = Strength formula was introduced to the public in their book, “StrengthsFinder 2.0.” To understand how a formula works, you must understand the inputs. Here is how Gallup defines each part of its formula.
Talent: A natural way of thinking, feeling or behaving.
Investment: Time spent practicing, developing your skills and building your knowledge base.
Strength: The ability to consistently provide near-perfect performance.
Strengths-Based Development Empowers People
Gallup's data shows that people who have the opportunity to use their strengths are six times more likely to be engaged in their jobs and to strongly agree that they have the chance to do what they do best every day.
People who have the opportunity to use their strengths at work are also three times as likely to report they have an excellent quality of life. How awesome is that?
Strengths-Based Development Boosts Business Performance
A strengths-based approach to management is the single best means of improving the employee-manager relationship. It is common knowledge that employees quit their managers far more often than their companies. When the employee-manager relationship improves, team members become more engaged and stay with the organization longer.
As you would expect, this improves business performance. Research shows that strength-based development leads to:
– 7-23% higher employee engagement.
– 10-19% higher sales.
– 8-18% increased performance.
– 14-29% increased profit.
This is exciting stuff! Improved lives and improved business outcomes are things we can all get behind. I’m looking forward to digging deeper into this topic over the next few weeks and sharing with you how we can all reap the benefits of leveraging our strengths.
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
