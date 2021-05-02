FOWLER: Complaining is wrecking your life

“Complaining is like bad breath. It is easy to recognize in others, but difficult to notice when you are the culprit.”
Complaining is tough to listen to and even worse when I catch myself doing it. Complaining is hard to stop and spreads easily. I stumbled upon the “complaint-free world” concept years ago. I’m writing this to re-energize my efforts to not complain and hopefully inspire a few others along the way.
Dictionary.com defines a complaint as an expression of discontent, pain or lament. I ran across the complaint-free world idea on the blog of Tim Ferris – author of “The 4-Hour Work Week” and a couple more besting-selling “4-Hour” books. Tim defines complaining as “describing an event or person negatively without indicating the next steps to fix the problem.” Tim also adds the use of “4-letter” words as an indicator of a complaint.
According to Tim, complaining is:
“Stating anything negative, including curse words, without stating what steps you will take to fix the problem.”
First, why should you stop complaining?
1. Complaining is learned helplessness. Learned helplessness was first discovered by a very demented researcher who shocked dogs who were tied to a leash and could not escape the shocks. Understandably, the dogs became quite depressed.
Thankfully, you are not a dog and probably not tied to a pole getting shocked. You (and I) have this amazing thing called free will. Next time you are in a situation that you find is negative, remove yourself from the situation, change it or change the way you think about it. Those are our only options. Otherwise, we are that dog tied to a pole being shocked, but are choosing to hold onto the pole! Just stop it. Let go of the pole for goodness sake.
2. Complainers are miserable and absolutely no fun to be around. Want more friends? Stop complaining.
3. Complainers are counting their problems rather than their blessings. If you believe in God, you are complaining to Him. I don’t want to have that reputation to deal with once my days on this earth are over. If you are not a believer, just understand that complainers are miserable. Count your blessings and have some fun!
Now, how do you stop complaining? Turns out a guy named Will Bowen started this movement called “A Complaint Free World.” It is all about eliminating complaining from your life and the lives of those around you. Here are the steps:
1. Order you one of these fancy purple bracelets from www.acomplaintfreeworld.org. They are not very expensive and a worthy investment.
2. Every time you complain (as defined above or however you would like to define it) switch the band to your other wrist. Many believe it takes 21 days to form or break a habit. Make it 21 days and you will have come a long way toward eliminating complaining from your life.
3. Share your little bracelet with others. When people ask you about the bracelet, tell them your story and offer them your bracelet. I’ve given these things to waitresses and practically anyone who asks about the bracelet. Think of yourself as a complaint-free Johnny Appleseed. Sowing no complaints wherever you go!
Control your words and you control your thoughts. Speak misery and you get more of it. Speak joy and life and you’ll get more of that.
I’ve seen the following quote attributed to Lao Tzu, Margaret Thatcher and Mahatma Gandhi. Regardless of who deserves the credit, the words are true.
"Watch your thoughts, for they become your words.
Watch your words, for they become your actions.
Watch your actions, for they become your habits.
Watch your habits for they become your character.
Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny.
What we think, we become."
If I’m lucky, I catch my thoughts before they become words. You gotta start somewhere.
Now I just need to find those bracelets!
We love helping leaders build great businesses and better lives for themselves and the people they lead. If you’d like to learn more you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children (No. 5 coming June 2021!).
