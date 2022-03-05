FOWLER CHILDREN'S REVIEW: Bindi Wildlife Adventures: Rescue

I reviewed the first book of the Bindi Wildlife Adventure Series before. Now I am reviewing book 2 called "Rescue." My brother got me this book for Christmas.
This book is about when Bindi Irwin went to Africa to visit her friend, Hannah. They were on an amazing horse-riding trek looking for amazing wildlife. While she was there, they camped in a tent. Have you camped before? I have. I like camping with my family.
When they were in their tents they heard people talking about antelopes. The people were not being nice to animals. Bindi and her friend tried to save the antelopes. They get caught spying and get put in a jail-type thing. It takes them two days to get out. Will they be able to save the animals? Read this book to find out! They also include animal fact files where you can learn about antelopes and other amazing animals.
You can buy these books on Amazon. My mom also found them on an app called Hoopla. These are chapter books that would be good for ages 7 and up. If you like wildlife stories, check out "Australia Zoo" on your TV. It is my favorite TV show.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.