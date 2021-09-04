FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Who Was Steve Irwin?: Dina Anastasio

This book is my favorite book. If you like crocodiles and wildlife, you’ll like this book!
It is about the life of Steve Irwin. He lived in Australia. A fun fact is his favorite word was, Crickey. If you read this book you will hear him say that a lot.
He and his friend, Wes, created a wildlife zoo and rehab center for animals who are hurt. He has a dog that is named Sui.
If you like this book, you can watch clips about Australia Zoo online. Ask your parents before you watch it to make sure it is OK with them.
I borrowed this book from my local library. You can also buy it online. This book was read by my mom and good for elementary-age children.
