FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Where Happiness Lives

I chose this story because it has a great message about being content. The mouse in this story (Grey) thought his house was wonderful until he went on a walk one day. He saw a large yellow house and thought it was much better than his. He was jealous.
Then the owner of the yellow house showed Grey mouse a mansion up on the hill that he was jealous of. So the two mice walked up the hill to the mansion. When got they got there, they met Brown mouse. Brown mouse had “everything” a mouse could want.
When they looked out the dome to see the stars, they saw Grey mouse’s house in the telescope. Brown mouse said she was lonely and wanted to live in Grey Mouse’s house. She was unhappy with her mansion.
What I learned from this story is to be content where God has you.
If you have food, water and shelter, you are blessed. In the Bible, you can read Luke 12:22 and Matthew 6:31-33 to see what it says about having your needs met. I read Philippians 4:11 that says “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.”
This book is found for sale on Amazon. You may be able to get it at your library.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
