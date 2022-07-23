FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: We are the Gardeners: Joanna Gaines and Kids

Why did you choose this book? It is new.
What is your favorite part? When their fern dies and they find out about ferns. They learned new things and then they put it in a shady spot. It did better when they knew about it.
Where did you get this book? I got it from my friend, Ms. Lila.
Do you have a garden? I do and I have watermelons. I have flowers, too.
What is your favorite color flower? Pink and purple!
What do you have in common with the kids in this story? They have five kids.
Do you know of anything else the Gaines family does? Their mom likes to bake and their dad likes to build.
What age would enjoy this book? 18 and younger and whoever likes to garden.
Reviewed by Adeline. Interviewed by Mom.
