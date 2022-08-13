FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Uncle Wiggly’s Story Book

Why did you choose this book? “I love it. The stories are good.”
What is your favorite character? “Uncle Wiggly”
Is this storybook true or make-believe? “It is make-believe because the bunny has clothes and he talks and plays tricks.”
What is your favorite story about Uncle Wiggly? “Uncle Wiggly and the Lion!”
Do you read this book or does a parent? “It’s an adult level.”
Where did you get this book? “It came with my school.”
Who do you think would like to listen to these stories? “Anybody of any age.”
Review by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by his mom.
