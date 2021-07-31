FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Tickle Monster: Josie Bissett

Why do you like this book? “It’s tickling and has tickle hands (gloves) that come with it!”
What does this book teach you? “It’s fun to laugh!”
Do you like to tickle people? “YEAH!!”
What age do you suggest this book for? “Kids of all ages.”
Who got you this book? “My Aunt No No!”
Where can you find this book? “At a library or a store.”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “Everyone that reads this article should laugh and tickle.”
Our family enjoys this book because we love to laugh together. We got it as a gift but you can order it from Amazon. This book came with gloves that you wear when you get to be the tickler! This book also has a second book called "Boogie Monster." It is about dancing.
This book was chosen by a 6-year-old, that goes by Graham! He was interviewed by his mom.
