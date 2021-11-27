FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Polar Express: Chris Van Allsburg

This is a great Christmas book.
In this book, there is a boy and he heard a noise. To find out want the noise is, you need to read this book.
The boy goes on an adventure to the North Pole, to find out how he got there, you need to find out what the noise is. When they get to the North Pole, Santa gives the boy a gift.
He lets the boy choose what he wants. He asks for a bell off the reindeer. Something happens to the bell but you’ll need to read the book or watch the movie to find out.
There is also a movie of this book. I love the movie and the book. It is good for older children. My sister is 5 and doesn’t like the movie.
The verse of the week is: "Everyone should be quick to listen. But they should be slow to speak. They should be slow to get angry." – James 1:19b,NIRV
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
