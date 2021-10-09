FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Magic School Bus Explores the Senses

Have you ever been on an adventure with “The Frizz”? No way!
This book is all about your senses. Mr. Wilde took the children on an adventure to explore their five senses.
Did you know when the muscles of the iris tighten, the pupil gets smaller? Mr. Wilde took the children to an eye.
To find out whose eye it is, you will have to read this book.
This book is good for pre-K to fifth grade. You can find this book at your local library or online.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
