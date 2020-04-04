The book that I am reviewing this week is an Easter book and at the end you get to count all the eggs (1-20) that the bunny hides.
In the story, two kids buy a bunny in a pet store. They did not realize the bunny was The Easter Bunny! The bunny’s name is Flop.
In the story, Flop goes around the state of Florida and hides eggs all over.
My Mammy and Big Poppy live in Florida. They gave me and my siblings this book one Easter. This book would be great for ages 4 and up.
You can find this book on Amazon. If you live in Georgia, you can get "The Littlest Bunny in Georgia."
I am going to ask my parents to get me the one about Georgia!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
