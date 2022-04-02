FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Hurricane Mystery: Gertrude Chandler Warner

I love these books, so if you like mysteries you should read this book. There are over 100 Boxcar books that you can choose to read. I just love reading them. Thankfully my neighbor has tons of them. I borrow my books from him.
The main characters are always the same in Boxcar books. Their names are Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny. Their dog is named Watch.
In this book, they go to their grandfather’s friend’s house that just had a hurricane. The island where the hurricane was is very small. There was a gate at the house and it had washed away in the storm. It had a mysterious history. To find out the mystery, you need to read this book.
You can find this book at the library or on Amazon. I think this book is good for elementary school students.
This review was written by M.G. Fowler.
