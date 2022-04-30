FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs: America’s Test Kitchen

I got this book from the local library. I chose it because I love baking and cooking. My favorite thing to make is cakes. This book tells you how to bake tons and tons of recipes that you may have never tried.
I would like to try to make a chocolate sheet cake as a dessert. I would also like to make a summer tomato and peach salad.
I think kids of all ages would like this book. Cooking is a good family activity. We like to all work together to make meals at our house.
You can probably get this book at your library or online.
Claira Fowler reads and lives in Valdosta.
