FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Best Easter Eggs Ever: Jerry Smath

The Best Easter Eggs Ever: Jerry Smath

The Best Easter Eggs Ever

 Curt Fowler

Why did you choose this book? I like Easter.

What is your favorite part? When they go into the woods, and they find Bella sleeping there.

How many times have you read this book? I don’t know how to read but I looked at the book two times this Easter.

Which Easter egg is your favorite? I like the stars.

Who made the star egg? Bella Bunny.

What age would enjoy reading this story? 2 to 10 years old

Where can this book be located? I don’t know. I found this book stored in the garage until Easter. Now it’s with the Easter books in a basket.

This book is a fun Easter story. We hope you enjoy reading this story or having it read to you.

JoJo Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.

