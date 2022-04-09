FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Best Easter Eggs Ever: Jerry Smath

Why did you choose this book? I like Easter.
What is your favorite part? When they go into the woods, and they find Bella sleeping there.
How many times have you read this book? I don’t know how to read but I looked at the book two times this Easter.
Which Easter egg is your favorite? I like the stars.
Who made the star egg? Bella Bunny.
What age would enjoy reading this story? 2 to 10 years old
Where can this book be located? I don’t know. I found this book stored in the garage until Easter. Now it’s with the Easter books in a basket.
This book is a fun Easter story. We hope you enjoy reading this story or having it read to you.
JoJo Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
